Paris Paralympics: Nigeria Wins First Medal

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Monday, September 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Team Nigeria has won her first medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The medal was won as Mariam Bolaji defeated Kozyna Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 in the bronze medal match of the Para badminton Women’s singles SL3 event.

With this feat, Bolaji became the first African to win a medal in para badminton.

The African examiner reports that team Nigeria is parading 24 athletes who are competing in four sports at the Games – Para athletics, Para badminton, Para powerlifting and para table tennis.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which started on Aug. 28 will end on Sept. 8.

