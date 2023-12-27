PDP Chieftain, Prince Mercel Hails S’Court Judgement Affirming Governor Mbah’s Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Peoples Demicratic Party PDP in Enugu state, Prince Nnah Marcel, has applauded the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of governor Peter Mbah of the state, urging residents to give the administration all the support it deserves to succed.

The Social Crusader, and political Scientist, while reacting to the apex Court verdict on the Enugu 2023 governorship election which reaffirmed Mbah as the duly elected governor of the state, told newsmen on Tuesday that now that all the pending litigations concerning the poll have been finally laid to rest, “there is need for all and sundry in the state to throw their weight before the government.

Nnah, who hails from Agbaumana in Ezeagu South of local government area of Enugu State, expressed optimistic that Mbah will deliver his campaign promises to the electorate.

He said the support is necessary so as to enable the state government enhance the socio economic development of the state.

Nnah, posited that he has no doubt in his mind that governor Mbah has the capacity of growing the state Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) from 4.4 million to 30 billion as he has promised in the next few years.

He maintained that target is realisable with the support of all, adding that the Governor

posseses the managerial ability to stir Enugu state from economic doldrum to viability.

The technocrat “I am very glad with the reaffirmation of Governor Mbah,as the duly elected Governor of Enugu state, having scored the highest votes cast in the March 18, governorship election in the state.

“I am using this very opportunity to plead with all our people and other Nigerians resident in Enugu state,to give his administration all the necessary support he deserves to serve us right’.

He said “I have no iota of doubt in my mind that he will perform. His antecedents and success in the private sector speaks volume.

‘Amidst the distractions in the past six months, he embarked on laudable projects which left no body in doubt that he is the best for Enugu state,at this stage of our quest for socio economic transformation of the state’.

Prince Nnah further stressed that Governor Mbah’s administration at the state level cannot alone surmount the burden of upturning the state economy, stating that the 17 local government areas administration are compulsory stakeholders.

He however, advocated that people with proven integrity, experience and track record of achievements in their respective endeavours should be elected as Council Chairmen this time around to replicate what Governor Mbah is doing in the state,in the council areas.

“With the right people at the helm of affairs in our council areas, Governor Mbah’s leadership style and commitment to service will be replicated in the council areas and that will pave way for addressing the perennial lack of social amenities in our rural communities”.

“He has started by identifying problems of the local government workers. To me,that is a step in the right direction”.

The PDP chieftain advised that it is time to reconstitute the leadership of PDP in Enugu state, so as to bring in people with prerequisite knowkedge and grass root touch, “so that the party will regain it’s total control of the state in future elections, while projecting the focus and policies of Governor Mbah’s administration.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



