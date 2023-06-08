PDP Dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti Excos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the party’s executives in Ebonyi and Ekiti states.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

See the full statement below:

Press Statement

PDP Dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States Executive

After extensive deliberations and consultations, the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby approves the dissolution of the Executive Committees of the Ebonyi and Ekiti States Chapters of our great Party with immediate effect.

The decision of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi and Ekiti States respectively to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary