PDP Governors Back Fubara Against Wike; Condemn Delay In Minimum Wage Negotiation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twelve governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, controlled states in Nigeria, Wednesday condemned the Federal Government for foot-dragging on the issue of the Minimum Wage being demanded by the organised labour, just as6 they expressed support for Rivers state governor, Simi Fubara.

The main opposition party governor’s who met under the umbrella of PDP governor’s forum in Enugu in their communique at the end of the meeting held at Government House, lambasted the Federal Government for delaying in trashing out an acceptable minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed who read the communique said that the demand for a pay raise “was eminently justified,” and should have been dealt with the dispatch it required.

“The salary raise demanded by labour is eminently justified,” he said.

According to him, the PDP governors support the demand for salary increment owing to the rising cost of living and the perilous economy which he said the APC led government mismanaged in the past nine years.

The governor’s however, cautioned that the minimum wage negotiation should be done in an orderly manner, urging the labour leaders not to be confrontational.

They commended the recent Supreme court ruling on local government autonomy saying that the third tier of government ought to enjoy full autonomy to serve the grassroots better.

The Forum, which was hopeful that PDP would take over the central government in the 2027 general elections, called for a political solution to the crisis ravaging Rivers State.

They maintained that all the PDP governors were solidly behind Gov. Fubara in his trying times.

PDP governors attended the meeting with the exception of the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Also, chieftains from all the states as well as zonal heads attended the meeting held ahead of the forthcoming national conversation.