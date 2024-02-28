How My Stand Against Corruption Led To My Bankruptcy- Bash Ali

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, better known as Bash Ali, has opened up on how his stand against corruption has led to him being bankrupt.

Ali, disclosed this on Tuesday in a Facebook post as he narrated a series of ordeals he encountered for 17 years in his quest to host the Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight in Nigeria.

Ali, who is nursing a presidential ambition at the age of 70, stated that his stand against corruption in boxing cost him dearly.

He writes: “Today Tuesday, February 27 is my birthday.

“For 17 years I struggled in vain to host in my country, Nigeria my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was bold to say no to corruption in sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.

“In 17 years, I was beaten and injured that I had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“In 17 years, I was detained eight times at various police stations in Abuja. In 17 years, I was once detained at Kuje Prison for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a criminal but because I say no to corruption. Despite juicy offers to fight outside of Nigeria, I never gave up on my dream to fight in Nigeria and I never gave up on Nigeria.

“Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an extraordinary human being, I am going to fight until I am 70 years old, retire young and healthy with a lot of money and then go on to be the President of Nigeria. This is my ultimate goal so mark my words.

“Thank u very much for always being by my side. I appreciate you, always. Happy birthday The Great Bash Ali.”