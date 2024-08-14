PDP Primaries: Lady Oji Withdraws; Backs Party’s Consensus Chairmanship Candidate For Awgu LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 48 hours to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship primary election, slated for Wednesday 14th August, 2024, Lady (Mrs) Benedicta Okunna Oji, a Frontline Deputy Chairmanship Aspirant for the upcoming Awgu Council area election in Enugu State, and Legislative Aide to the Senator Representing Enugu West Senatorial district, Osita Ngwu, has withdrawn from the race and collapsed her campaign structure into that of the party’s consensus chairmanship hopeful, Hon. Uchenna Okolo.

Lady Orji, who is the legislative aide on Gender Affairs to Senator Ngwu, had after shelving her aspiration , directed all her teaming supporters, campaign team, all the campaign structure, Women and Youths wings of the party to support the candidacy of Hon. Okolo

Coordinator of Lady Oji’s Campaign Council, Dr. Julius Okafor, who announced the withdrawer in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Enugu, said

“Aspiration is an essential component of politics. It articulates goals, affirms identities and values, and structures actions at all levels of social life”

He described the former local government Deputy Chairmanship Aspirant as a pace – Setter, an Epitome of politics of Aspiration, Devoid of desperation.

The statement read thus” “Lady (Mrs) Orji, who apparently was among those aspirants political analyst described as grassroot mobilizers, said she took the decision after due consultations with members of the campaign Council, campaign team, her political associates, leaders of the party and admirers.

Quoting Lady Orji as saying, “I therefore directs all my supporters and campaign structure across the grassroot level and to inform my teaming supporters that following my recent round of consultations with party stakeholders, I have decided to discontinue with the aspiration to stand election for the Deputy Chairman of Awgu in the forthcoming Council elections.

She added that she was aware of “how much of a disappointment this decision would be to teaming supporters, assuming that this decision had been taken in difference to the wise counsel received in the course of consultations from some of the most respected stakeholders in and outside of the party whose input in the matter could not be ignored.

The Campaign coordinator, said, “we are glad by this overwhelming decision of our sellable candidate, whose candidacy remains outstanding and attractive to the electorates and major supporters from the grassroot.

According to him, “Lady (Mrs) Orji is not desperate to be the Deputy Council Chairman, It’s good for the Council for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our party’s democratic principle of doing things internally as a great party. But there’s only one Deputy Chairman and one possibility,”.

“The more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply on how to better the society, and to focus on issue base politics, and always be ready to serve Ndi-Awgu.

It’s all about service to humanity, it’s nothing else.

‘Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve Ndi-Awgu and bring positive transformation, progress in our great party and prosperity to the lives of Awgu people in general.

Dr. Okafor, said the former Aspirant view her decision as top priority because in her political career she always “places party’s progress ahead of her personal interest.

‘She agreed wholeheartedly to withdraw her candidacy after series of calls and consultations with critical party stakeholders and political associates to work for the smooth success of political aspiration of Hon Uchenna Okolo.

The former Campaign Coordinator further described qualities in Lady (Mrs) Orji as “rare, stressing that she is a personality who has the capacity and refined ideas to clinch over the position,.

He disclosed that Lady Orji has Bsc (Ed) degree in administration and supervision, ‘a top ranked entrepreneur, grassroot mobilizer and a Legislative Aid to the distinguished Sen. Osita Ngwu on gender affairs.

Dr. Okafor added that ‘her decision to discontinue the aspiration is uncommon, you have heard alot of declarations but this very stand is not only a message of loyalty to our great party, but of positive continuity to strengthening the abiding democratic principle and the spirit of internal democracy which has led the PDP government to unimaginable victory, and success in previous regime across the nation.

“Unveiling her agenda before she withdrew from the race, Lady Orji had said: “After careful consideration of where we are as a Local Government Council, I believe my entry into the race will offer Awgu people the opportunity to examine competing vision for the council rebirth.

“But at the same vein, I withdraw and give my support to Hon. Uchenna Okolo and as well directed all my teaming supporters, major campaign team, campaign structure across wards level in Awgu, and Enugu State, the women wing and Youths wing to equally que and rally behind the Candidate as directed”Oji said before withdrawing.

“Those doubting the administrative capacity and most deserves holistic approach of Lady (Mrs) Orji can now testify to the fact that She is a true democrat, who is not desperate for political position at the Council level. She adhered to the directive and guideline of the leadership of PDP in the State and at Local level.

“Base on this credibility, She unreservedly que behind Hon. Uchenna Okolo, whose candidacy would excel beyond boundaries and if he elected, his leadership would enthrone good governance and bring confidence on Council leaders.

“Before the emergence of Hon. Uchenna Okolo as the consensus Chairmanship candidate of the PDP in Awgu, he is a man with distinctive leadership qualities, which gave him the edge above other aspirants of the party.

“He is gender sensitive to the core .A potential candidate for the position grassroot oriented, adding that he has human feeling, deeper knowledge about leadership and he will carry all along.

“His leadership will bridge the gaps of marginalization on female gender in key political positions and* *appointment at the Council level.*

“Hon Uchenna Okolo is for the masses, his emergence will bring peace, great transformations in Awgu and in our great party, especially on grassroot mobilization, Community social engagement, and improve women involvement in politics.

“Let’s Support Hon. Uchenna Okolo, the right candidate for the job and a solution to the economic problem facing Awgu.