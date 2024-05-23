Return To Old Anthem: ‘Will It Solve Current Hardship?’ – Nigerians React

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bill seeking to have Nigerians revert to the old national anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”, was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The bill which speedily passed through first, second and third reading within minutes, also scaled its second reading on the sacred floor of the Senate.

And while many Nigerians ask why the haste, others have been been questions what really such a move hopes to achieve – especially seeing that the old national anthem in question was composed by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria when independence was granted, the lyrics were eventually set to music by Frances Berda.

This begs the question, what really is wrong with the anthem – “Arise, O Compatriots” which was created by five people: P. O. Aderibigbe, John A. Ilechukwu, Dr. Sota Omoigui, Eme tim Akpan and B.A. Ogunnaike; and set to music by Benedict Odiase.

The lawmakers, say the current anthem is unrealistic, hence the move to revert, however, many Nigerians have see the bill in a different light and below are their reaction as culled from Facebook and X (formerly called Twitter).