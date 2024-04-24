PDP To Elect 25 State Chairmen July 13

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party will on July 13 hold congresses in 25 states to elect new chairmen and other executive members.

The affected states include Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Gombe, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory,

The party’s National Working Committee had at a March 26 meeting in Abuja, said it was assessing the tenure of 26 state chairmen whose tenure had ended.

The National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, while addressing the gathering, stated, “We are here to review the tenure of about 26 state chairmen, in terms of ward, local government and state. If you recall most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago, where congresses were conducted on a staggered basis due to the COVID-19 issues.

“We have about four or five states that their tenures have expired from the ward to the state, that is Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe and Rivers states. There are others that are staggered. So, in order not to create a vacuum or go into a crisis that is why we have called this meeting.”

Consequently, the PDP on March 29 appointed executives whose tenure has expired as caretaker committees for their respective states, local governments, and wards.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP stated that the caretaker committees formed in 21 states would oversee the party’s affairs at their respective levels for a period of three months.

After last Thursday’s 98 NEC meeting, Ologunagba revealed that the gathering approved the timetable for state congresses.

According to the document, the sale of nomination forms is set to commence on Monday, June 3, and conclude on Monday, June 17, at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, and various states.

Friday, June 21, is designated as the final day for the submission of forms by all state executive committee aspirants.

On Saturday, June 29, the Ward Congresses Electoral Committee will oversee ward congresses to elect ward executives and three ad hoc delegates.

The ward congress appeal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2. Local Government Area Congresses to elect executives and National delegates are planned for Saturday, July 6th.

As approved by the NEC, the State Congresses are slated for Saturday, July 13. Appeals will be heard on Wednesday, July 17, to address appeals arising from the state congress conduct.

The NWC will convene on Wednesday, July 24, to endorse all elected executives. The 99th NEC will follow suit on Thursday, August 15th.

Verifying the legitimacy of the document, the PDP National Organising Secretary informed our correspondent that the timetable and schedule of activities were ratified during the 98th NEC gathering.

Bature stated, “Yes, the document is genuine. The timetable and schedule of activities were approved during the NEC meeting. The sale of forms and other activities will take place at the headquarters in Abuja and at various states.”