PDP Will Show Wike He’s Not Above Us — National Chair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, vowed to take disciplinary measures against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other members of the PDP who worked against the party at the appropriate time.

PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, stated this at a news conference in Abuja.

The PDP NWC also differed with President Bola Tinubu’s position on the ongoing political face-off in Rivers State, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must conduct elections to fill the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damagum said, “PDP demands that in line with Section 109, and Section 84 (15) of the Electoral Act 2022 fix a date for the conduct of election in the 25 constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies have occurred by the reason of the defection of the now former members pending the determination of any suit in court.”

“We are not unmindful of the fact that it’s not only Wike; there are other people that have also worked against his party. When we get to that level, we will sanction everybody. If Wike believes he is above this party, we will show him he is not above this party.”





