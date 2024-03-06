Peseiro Applauds Nigerians, Media, Asks For Support For Super Eagles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has heaped praises on Nigerians and the media for their support in his time when he was in charge of the team.

Peseiro, taking to his X account on Wednesday, also urged Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles no matter the circumstances.

He writes: “I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach. I would like to ask all of you to always support your players. These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country. The players make sacrifices to bring you joy

“The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead.”

The African Examiner recalls that the Portuguese quit his job last week after the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Peserio, who was the former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela coach, guided the three time African champions to second position at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The NFF is yet to find a replacement for the gaffer.