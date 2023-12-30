Peseiro Names Musa, One Home-Based Star In Nigeria’s 25-Man AFCON Squad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has released his 25-man list for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with captain Ahmed Musa making the cut while Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo is the only home-based player.

The list, which was released on the team’s social media platforms Friday evening, is headlined by Victor Osimhen and also includes the much-criticized Francis Uzoho.

Peseiro’s latest move came days after he unveiled a 40-man provisional squad for the continent’s biennial football showpiece.

Although CAF allows a maximum of 27 players for each team, Peseiro named 25 men with South African-based Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili among the new faces.

While three goalkeepers are in the team, veteran William Troost-Ekong is back in the side after a hiatus. The PAOK Salonika man is part of the nine defenders called up for the tournament that begins mid-January. Kenneth Omeruo, who was part of the 2013 winning team, also booked a spot.

In midfield, there were no surprises. Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi of Fulham, and Raphael Onyedika of Belgian outfit Club Brugge are also part of the setup.

Expectedly, Osimhen basking from breaking a 24-year-old jinx by winning the Africa Best Player award, will lead the fiery-looking Nigerian attack when the show kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire. Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen; FC Nantes’ Moses Simon and Sadiq Umar are also among the Super Eagles’ forward options.

Nigeria is gunning for a fourth continental title and are in Group A of the competition alongside the hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

Super Eagles 2023 AFCON List

Below is the Nigerian squad for the 2023 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).





