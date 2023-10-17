Peter Obi Not Using Late Brother’s Certificate – Yunusa Tanko

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, has denied claims that Peter Obi is using his late brother’s university certificate.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, October 16, 2023, Tanko stated that the speculation is a comedy from hell as Obi and his late brother did not study the same course at the University of Nigeria (UNN).

The African Examiner recalls that the spokesman of the Labour Party faction, Abayomi Arabambi, had recently cited some academic discrepancies of the former Governor of Anambra State.

Arabambi, while appearing on an AIT programme on Thursday, October 12, 2023, alleged that Obi’s certificate from the UNN bears a name that differs from what was written on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

He stated this after Obi tasked President Bola Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians.

According to Arabambi, it was unfair for Obi to berate Tinubu when he also has discrepancies in his academic records.

Reacting to the allegation against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Tanko stated that Arabambi is one of Tinubu’s lawless adventurers recruited to insult Obi.

“Obi in his capacity as Labour Party standard bearer had innocuously advised the embattled President to rest the certificate-gate around him and save the country further embarrassment by reintroducing himself and putting the records straight.

“A simple patriotic advisory that was informed by belief in anything that is connected to national development, but their hirelings, freebooters and lawless adventurers prefer to insult our candidate with fabrications.

“In one of his pieces of fiction, they claimed that Obi was impersonating his dead senior brother; a farce, slapstick comedy from hell. Obi’s most senior brother is alive. One of his senior brothers who died was in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN years ahead of Obi and read Computer Science while Obi read Philosophy,” Tanko said.

He also described the LP factional leader, Lamidi Apapa as a “Political hirelings and buccaneers indulged in menial work of character assassination to ostensibly soil the name of our Presidential candidate”.





