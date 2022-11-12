Peter Obi Visits Scene Of Onitsha Market’s Fire Incident, Makes Special Promise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to the recent fire incident in Onitsha, with a large number of persons trooping out to receive him.

Accompanied by Valentine Ozigbo, a 2021 PDP governorship candidate of the state, Obi commiserated with the traders as he inspected the extent of the damage.

African Examiner recalls that over 80 shops were destroyed in the Ogbo Ogwu International Market, Bridge Head. The fire also affected traders from Tools and Allied union, ATDA union and PS union, on Tuesday afternoon after a blast at the Science and Lab Line of Ogbo Ogwu Market.

“I understand your pain. I am a trader like you,” Obi told the traders.

“I know how you feel. The passion you put into your business and then to have a fire come in and destroy what you have built for months in a few hours.

“If I win the election, we will re-organise the public and social services to make public spaces more secure. Emergency services and first responders like the fire service will be reorganised, retrained, and retooled to meet the demands of a 21st-century world and Nigeria’s population.

“Help is on the way,” Obi assured the traders.