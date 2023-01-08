W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Petrol Subsidy, An Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, January 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Sunday vowed to end petrol subsidy, describing it as an organised crime.

He tweeted: “We are going to dismantle the confusion in ports administration and get this country to work.

“Fuel subsidy is an organised crime and I will remove it immediately, if I am elected president.



“Which reasonable country will spend more on subsidy than education, health etc?”

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=84344

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us