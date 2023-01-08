Petrol Subsidy, An Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi

Petrol Subsidy, An Organised Crime, Says Peter ObiFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, January 8th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Sunday vowed to end petrol subsidy, describing it as an organised crime.
He tweeted: “We are going to dismantle the confusion in ports administration and get this country to work.
“Fuel subsidy is an organised crime and I will remove it immediately, if I am elected president.
“Which reasonable country will spend more on subsidy than education, health etc?”
