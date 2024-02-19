Planned Protest: Breach Of Peace Won’t Be Tolerated, Oyo Police Warn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the planned protest in parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital today, over the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, the Oyo State Police Command has warned that no breach of peace would be allowed.

The convergent point for the protest is Mokola while demonstrations will also take place in other parts of the city too. The planned protest in the state followed others in Kano, Minna, amongst others, over economic hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal, food inflation, and high cost of living.

In a statement, the spokesman for the police command, Adewale Osifeso, said, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public particularly residents of Oyo State that it has emplaced prompt and adequate measures to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order in the State as a result of plans by faceless agents of mischief to spark up chaos via protests in the State commencing tomorrow, Monday 19/2/2024 within the Capital.

“While the Command respects the right of citizens to a peaceful procession, it is sacrosanct to guide against any violation of public order as Law enforcement must be carried along to chart the course of the procession in a conscious bid to protect the lives and property.”

The statement added that the Oyo State Police Command was never approached and is yet to be approached by any individual or group in this regard.

“Consequent upon the above, the organisers through their actions and most importantly inactions would be opening a portal for unscrupulous elements to hijack the process, thus escalating the situation into full scale chaos which might in turn, lead to attacks on places of critical interests within the Capital.

“The command calls on parents, guardians and leaders of all degrees of influence to prevail on their children, wards and protegees against being used by agents of anarchy who would want to take undue advantage of the situation to destroy the relative peace enjoyed in the state,” the statement added.





