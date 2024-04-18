Police Arrest Enugu Man For Possessing Fake Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in Abakaliki (AI) Road Police Division of the Enugu State Command, with the support of law-abiding citizens, on April 10, 2024, around 3 p.m., arrested one Mmaduabuchi Okonkwo male aged 24, of Mkpologu, Emene, Enugu, at the Old IMT Bus Stop, Abakaliki Road, Enugu.

The suspect’s according to the Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe Wednesday said the arrest is sequel to his alleged possession and transacting in counterfeited Naira notes. A total of forty thousand Naira (₦40,000.00) suspected counterfeited one thousand denominated Naira notes were recovered from him.

He said “a preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect boarded a minibus from New Haven Junction to Old IMT Bus Stop, Enugu, and gave the driver one of the counterfeited notes. The driver, however, scrutinized and observed that the currency was fake, thereby raising an alarm that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having paid the sum of twenty-five thousand (₦25,000.00) genuine Naira notes to his cohort at large for the counterfeited Naira notes worth fifty thousand Naira (₦50,000.00). He further confessed to having spent ten thousand Naira (₦10,000.00) out of the fake notes, remaining the forty thousand Naira (₦40,000.00) that was recovered from him.

Ndukwe, disclosed that the suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

“The State Command’s Commissioner of Police, *CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+)*, has described the suspect’s act as a premeditated act of economic sabotage, aimed at inflicting social, psychological, and economic pains on fellow citizens. Hence, he enjoins the citizenry to remain law-abiding and exercise caution while transacting with anyone they suspect to be in possession of counterfeited currencies.