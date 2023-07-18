Police Arrest Two Suspects in Connection With Murder Of Enugu Councilor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state police command says its Operatives on Sunday arrested one (1) male suspect and a member of the criminal gang, alleged to have attacked and murdered one Duhu Nelson Sylvester Nnacheta (a.k.a “Ofunwa”) identified as the Councilor representing Eha-Ulo Ehalumona political Ward in Nsukka local government area of the state.

The deceased was killed at about 11.30pm, at his Umualoji Village in Ehalumona.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered intense discreet investigation and manhunt of the assailants.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement made available to Newsmen Monday in Enugu said “further development shall be communicated in due course.

Similarly, Executive Chairman of Nsukka Council area Barr. Walter Ozioko, has condemned the killing.

Spokesman for the local government, Ejike Okpe, said in a statement that “late Hon. Ofunwa was, on the night of Sunday, July 16th, 2023, attacked, shot and killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Eha-Ulo in Eha-Alumona of Nsukka LGA.

“The Executive Chairman of Nsukka LGA, who received the ugly news with shock, has long ordered a full blown investigation to unravel the mystery and criminals behind the dastardly act. The police has swung into action.

“While he condoles Late Hon. Ofunwa’s family, the people of Eha-Alumona and Nsukka LGA at large, the the chairman condems, in its entirety, the ugly incident.

The body of Late Hon Ofunwa has been deposited in the mortuary.





