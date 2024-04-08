Police Detectives Arrest InterState Tricycle Stealing Suspects in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Detectives attached to the Enugu state police command have apprehended two criminal suspects who specializes in tricycle stealing in Enugu and environ.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this via a statement Monday gave their names as “Michael Chikaodiri Okorie, aged 18, and Christian Eze Okorie, aged 19, both male and of Onicha Local Government Area in Ebonyi State”

He said they “were on April 5, 2024, at about 11 a.m., arrested by Enugu State Police Command’s Detectives, serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, with support from Neighbourhood Watch Group members.

According to the Command ‘s Spokesman “They were arrested at Mbanugo Coal Camp, Enugu, and a suspected stolen yellow-coloured TVC tricycle recovered from them.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been committing the criminal act of stealing in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

‘They further confessed to having stolen the recovered tricycle from where it was parked on April 4, 2024, during a wake, and were in the process of selling it before they were apprehended.

“The suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded” Ndukwe stated.