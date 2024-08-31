Police Invitation: Labour Is Worth Dying For –Ajaero

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has stated that the labour movement is worth dying for.

Ajaero made this known on Thursday after he answered a police invitation over terrorism financing allegations charged against him.

The NLC President also stated that he would not be distracted in his quest to make sure that workers’ welfare was paramount.

It is worth mentioning that the NLC President honoured the Police invitation in the company of lawyers who represented the Congress, led by the human rights activist, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, Maxwell Opara and Deji Adeyanju.

Ajaero, who was invited by the police to address charges of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony, arrived at the IRT office at 10:17 a.m. and left shortly 11:15 a.m.

While speaking to newsmen at the Labour House after he left the police headquarters, Ajaero, stated that the NLC remained resolved in defending the rights of Nigerian workers and would not be cowed by any form of intimidation.

“Comrades, the labour movement is worth dying for because of its patriotism and commitment.

“The labour movement is one of the biggest pan-Nigerian organisations. Our patriotism from the days of colonial government till even the period of the military is unshakable.

“We are more patriotic than any other institution you can think of in this country and we are going to continue to be that.

“We have gone there and we are back and I just want to confirm to you that as a citizen I have gone there and we are back here. And. you can’t do this job we are doing without this type of hazard, it is expected.

“This is the highlight of the job. Even at the unit level some of us experience this. As far back as 1997, 1998 I was telling Falana, we were equally together in the cell enjoying ourselves during the time of Abacha,” he said.