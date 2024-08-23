Police Nab 123 Criminals In Enugu; Rescue 19 Kidnapped Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Determined to rid the state of criminal elements, the Enugu State Police command has disclosed that it apprehended a total of 123 suspects between July and August 2024.

The state commissioner of police CP, Kanayo Uzuegbu who made this known while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on Thursday, said the operational successes during the period under review, was part of his resolve to send criminal elements terrorizing parts of the state packing.

He hinted that the suspects were nabbed for allegedly perpetrating different crimes ranging from acts of terrorism, murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other crimes in the state.

The Enugu Police boss, vowed that they will keep hitting the criminals hard until they either repent or vacate the State.

.

He disclosed that on August 15, 2024, at about 2 a.m., operational and tactical Police Operatives of the Command raided the camp of the outlawed IPOB/ESN renegades at Aninwede Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

The CP added that the criminal elements on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them but the operatives returned fire at a superior level, neutralizing two of them, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Uzuegbu further disclosed that Incriminating exhibits, including firearms the hoodlums snatched from security operatives after attacking them were recovered, while discreet investigations were ongoing to arrest those at large.

According to him, 15 Ak-47 assault rifles, 25 pump action guns, were recovered from the suspects, while 19 kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation.

“Therefore, I wish to sincerely appreciate the Enugu State Government, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah, for taking the bold and pragmatic steps of demolishing houses and facilities used in harbouring and perpetrating acts of abduction and kidnapping in the State.

” I also urge leaders, particularly our community and religious leaders, parents and guardians to continue to watch over their children and wards, and to discourage them from associating with criminal groups and their activities.

“As we remain resolute to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements in the State. To you gentlemen of the press, I say thank you for your unflinching support.

“Nevertheless, I urge you to continue to use your investigative prowess to support us and ensure you resist the temptation of becoming the fifth, instead of maintaining your enviable status as members of the fourth estate of the realm”

“This is because, working together, we can always have the safe, secured, peaceful and prosperous Enugu State we all desire” he stated.

Highlight of the media briefing was the parade of the suspects before newsmen by the CP who was accompanied by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe and other senior officers.