Police Officially Invite Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu Over Alleged Corruption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following a petition on alleged corruption and abuse of office leveled against the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, FNHE Dr. Monday Igwe, by a Coalition of Civil Society organizations in Enugu State, the police on thursday stormed the Health institution to officially hand over a letter of invitation to the director.

African Examiner learnt that also to be interrogated alongside Dr. Igwe by the security Operatives are twenty four Senior officers of the hospital.

Igwe is being accused by the petitioner of allegations bordering on corruption, nepotism, gross misconducts and maladministration which has been affecting the hospital’s operation.

According to the police invitation, Dr. Monday Igwe is expected to appear at Zone 13, Ukpo Dunukofia Council Area of Anambra State on August 3rd, 2022.

Our Correspondent gathered that failure to honor the police invitation on the said date, may lead to declaration of Doctor Igwe wanted by the force.

However, there was a mild drama when the police officers who came for the assignment arrived Igwe’s office at the hospital, as he told them that he is not the Medical Director of the health facility when the security men introduced themselves to him and their mission.

Rather than informing the police men that he is the hospital boss, Igwe, allegedly told them to go and submit the letter to office of the Managing Director where his Personal Assistant (PA) whose name was simply given as Mr. Oscar also refused receiving the document.

After engaging the police officers in a shouting match, the Security men finally handed over the letter to Secretary to Dr. Igwe who received it on behalf of the Director.

It would be recalled that the Enugu Coalition of Civil Society groups had recently called on the Minister of State for Health to order Dr. Igwe, to step aside from office, as the police begins full scale investigation into numerous allegations leveled against him by the group.

The Groups had petitioned the Inspector General of police over alleged abuse of office, including corruption by Igwe, requesting for a thorough investigation of his activities in the hospital.

The request however was recently approved by the inspector General of Police, Akali Baba, who directed the Assistant Inspector General of police AIG, in charge of zone 13 in Anambra state, to carry out a thorough investigation on the allegations leveled against the hospital boss