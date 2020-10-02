Nigerian Rep Members Get N9.3 Million Each As Monthly Pay

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives, Simon Karu, says that each legislator in the Green Chamber gets N9.3 million monthly.

The lawmaker representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency of Gombe State disclosed this while speaking at an event to mark the country’s 60th anniversary on Thursday saying that the money is used to cover monthly salary and running office.

Karu also stated that constituents; high demands make high spending necessary.

He said: “The official salary of a member of the House of Representatives, which I also receive monthly, is N800,0000. The office-running cost of a member of the House of Representatives is N8.5million. Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is.

“The problem is what the constituents demand. When you don’t meet, they call you names. Just before I walked to the stage, I received three emails from my constituents demanding money, jobs. When you don’t (meet demands), it becomes an issue.”

Reacting swiftly, a serving lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Osai Osai, told the audience to disregard the information.

He said: “I have never received such a salary since I came to the National Assembly and I have been in the National Assembly before him (Karu).”

Spread the love





















