Police Arrest Criminal Suspects In Enugu, Recover Firearms, Ammunition, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives of the Command serving in the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible information alleging a case of criminal conspiracy, malicious damage, threatening violence and cult activities, have Arrested nine Male Criminal Suspects In Enugu.

Security men recovered three firearms with nineteen Ammunition one Tricycles and Other incriminating exhibits.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this Monday, the arrested Suspects includes, Maduabuchi Agbougwu aged 29, Mbah Anayochukwu aged 28, Mbah Ifesinachi aged 26, Anike Ebuka aged 31 and Mbah Chiagozie aged 28, all males.

“The search warrant executed in their living houses led to the recovery of one (1) big locally fabricated revolver gun, another locally fabricated double-barreled pistol, eight (8) live cartridges and one (1) expended cartridge were recovered from Maduabuchi Agbougwu, while weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered all the suspects. Further discreet investigation into the case is ongoing.

” Similarly, working with law-abiding citizens, Police Operatives serving in Ogui Police Division of Enugu the Command, on 09/06/2023 at about 1510, arrested two male suspects, Anasonye Somtochukwu aged 20 and Ogodo Chigbogu aged 21, upon criminal suspicion.

He added that ” One (1) locally fabricated pistol and the tricycle they were operating in were recovered. A discreet investigation into the case is underway.

“Furthermore, on 08/06/2023 at about 1100hrs Police Operatives of No. 3 PMF Enugu, while on routine stop and search duty at Ugwuoba, along Old Enugu/Onitsha Highway, intercepted a commercial bus en-route Enugu.

“After a thorough search conducted on the vehicle and its occupants, eleven (11) live cartridges and a black-coloured criminal hood were recovered from two of the occupants and brothers, namely: Jacob Gabriel aged 26 and Gideon Gabriel 24, both of Kogi State. They were consequently arrested, while further discreet investigation is ongoing.

“The suspects shall be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, has lauded the efforts of the Operatives and those supported them in recording these operational breakthroughs.

“He charges them and others to remain focused and on top of their games, while soliciting continued citizens’ cooperation and support through the provision of credible information and intelligence.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



