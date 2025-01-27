Police Quiz Sowore Over Viral Extortion Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rights activist Omoyele Sowore was on Monday grilled at the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja over his recent viral extortion video involving some police officers.

In the video, Sowore alleged that the officers were engaged in some illegalities on the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road in Lagos State.

In the video, Sowore had an altercation with some of the police officers who flagged down a car conveying him to the airport in Lagos and asked the driver to park.

The viral video sparked several reactions, causing the police to invite him for further interrogation.

Sowore arrived at the Force Intelligence Bureau with his lawyers and a few supporters who sang solidarity songs.

Monday’s visit was not Sowore’s first encounter with the police and other security agencies. In September 2024, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) was “briefly detained” at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for his alleged connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests that rocked the country in August.

In February 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja struck out charges of treasonable felony brought against the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest by the Federal Government after the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, filed a notice of discontinuance before the court.