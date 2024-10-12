Hardship: APC Berates Amaechi, Says Protest Call Inciting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has berated a former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, for his comments that Nigerians should protest over the present economic situation in the country.

The African Examiner had reported that Amaechi, in an interview with ABN TV, frowned at the manner Nigerians are responding to the nation’s present economic challenges, saying that he had expected more reactions from Nigerians especially the youth.

The former Rivers State governor also frowned at the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and other economic issues.

The ruling APC, reacting, described his remarks as “irresponsible and unpatriotic”.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday in a press statement titled, “Rotimi Amaechi, Inciting Anarchy Is Irresponsible And Unpatriotic stated that a statement like the above should not be coming from a man who has held lots of high-ranking government positions for over two decades.

Morka said: “Amaechi’s comments are inflammatory and seek to exploit the economic discomforts that are a direct result of necessary reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The only real anger that Amaechi and his fellow tribesmen of naysayers of the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, must feel is that they are not in the saddle of government today. But that was a decision made by Nigeria’s ultimate political authority—the electorate.

“If those in power “steal money,” as Amaechi mischievously alleged, how come he can’t afford “to buy diesel” barely two years after “stealing” for over 24 years in power as Speaker, Governor, and Minister?

“We urge Nigerians to dismiss the call to anarchy by Amaechi and his partisan tribesmen and to remain patient and continue to support President Tinubu’s bold effort to transform our country’s economy once and for all.

“One would expect Amaechi to keep busy trying to solve the crippling crisis in Rivers State that he once governed. Instead, he has chosen to stoke anarchy on a national scale.

“Weaponising protest and exploiting citizen’s economic discomfort for selfish political objectives, as these partisan tribesmen are doing, is irresponsible and decidedly unpatriotic.”