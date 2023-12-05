Tinubu Orders Probe Into Kaduna Village Bombing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed thorough and full-fledged investigation into the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

While sympathising with families of victims, Tinubu appealed for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The President described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.





