Police Report: Nigerians React As Abuja Hospital Declines To Treat Accident Patient

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that a hospital in Abuja, Maitama General Hospital, declined to take care of a patient, Greatness Olorunfemi, has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that on Saturday, a lady simply identified as @Nwaadaz took to her X formerly known as Twitter to accuse Maitama General Hospital of negligence. @Nwaadaz uploading a video of her friend, Olorunfemi, lying down helplessly in a car wrote: “Maitama General hospital refused to attend to my friend who was stabbed by a one chance driver in Abuja, they allowed her bleed to death and locked the emergency ward against her because she didn’t have a police report!! Nigeria has failed Greatness!!”

This development has sparked social media reactions and as many Nigerians took to their X accounts to lampoon the management of the hotel and prominent among them is former Kwara State governor and former senate president, Bukola Saraki, who tasked the Ministry of Health to sanction the leadership of the Maitama General Hospital over the death of one Greatness Olorunfemi.

According to Saraki, the leadership of the hospital allegedly violated the law by refusing to admit Olorunfemi, who was in need of medical attention.

He writes: “I am devastated to learn about the unfortunate death of Greatness Olorunfemi, who was pushed out of a moving car by hoodlums after being robbed of her valuables and rescued by kindhearted strangers, but was refused medical attention at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja.

“This heartbreaking case is a reminder of the importance of the law that we designed, passed, and got presidential assent during the tenure of the 8th National Assembly. This piece of legislation was introduced to protect Nigerians who have been victims of violence. However, more needs to be done to ensure that the law is strictly enforced.

“I also strongly urge the Ministry of Health to sanction the leadership of the Maitama General Hospital for violating the law. Their refusal to admit a person in need of medical attention goes against the very essence and ethics of their profession.

“To all hospitals: Remember your Hippocratic Oath. Your primary duty is to save lives. Do not turn away those in need. Uphold the sanctity of your profession and adhere to the law.

“To the Nigerian government, I say this: This is your moment to stand tall, to send an unequivocal message that such injustices will not be tolerated. The Federal Ministry of Health and its Hospital Management Board should thoroughly investigate this case and ensure that justice is swift for the perpetrators.

“Also, I enjoin all to help in creating awareness about the law and its provisions. Let all Nigerians know about the existence of the law so that we can further ensure adherence to it.

“To the family and friends of Greatness Olorunfemi, I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences. Your loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”



The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of some netizens concerning the development as seen on X.

@MikeUbaka writes: “God have mercy… Nigeria giving us reason to hate it…on one hand insecurity.. on the other hand poor medical facilities, both preventable to avoid unnecessary deaths like this.”



@kim_ultimate1 writes: “Why do we need a police report for an emergency ? Well I guess this is Nigeria.”

@the_beardedsina writes: “We argued about this last week. What do you say? A government hospital for that matter. We never ready for this country walahi.”



@Drexxofficiall writes: “Police report for emergency? Do you people even know what’s emergency.”

@BabaFela writes: “Even in the hospital no any form of human emphathy not even the roadside.”

@kingshoes_oh writes: “Menhh this country ehhh we just Dey on our own.”

@iSlimfit writes: “This is really sad. Is there still an actual law against Nigerian hospitals treating knife/gun/accident victims without Police report? We can never progress as a Nation if this devilish act isn’t abolished.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



