Popular Nike Grammar School Wins Maiden Soccer Games Organised by Ex-Rangers Skipper

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous National Grammar School, Nike, Enugu has emerged champions of the 2024 maiden edition of the Enugu metropolis secondary school soccer extravaganza organized by Former Captain of Rangers International FC of the Coal city state and Enyimba FC of Aba, John Nnam.

They defeated the runners up, St.Patrick’s College, Emene, Enugu, by 3-2 to lift the giant trophy and a cash price at the end of the game played at the Enugu campus of the University of Nigeria.

Speaking with Sports Writers during the grand finale of the competition weekend, John Nnam, explained that the motive behind the competition was for him to give back to the society, adding that it is also designed to fish out some hidden soccer talents.

He stated that the tournament which attracted about for schools and funded by the proprietor of Ingas FC, Mr. Anthony Zubbi, has afforded the young players the opportunity of showcase the stuff they are made of during the youth soccer fiesta.

The Ex-Rangers Skipper, who had played for other clubs such as, the defunct Udoji FC, and othe national teams before retiring from active soccer recently, noted that a lot of talents like Christian Chukwu, J. J. Okocha, were thus discovered from school games and promised to help the boys to grow football.

According to him, “My aim of organising the tournament is to give back to the society that encouraged me during my own time,”

He added: ‘I have seen a lot of young footballers and I will help them as much as I can to showcase them.

Nnam, posited that it

is not just playing for the tournament, “I’ll take them to greater place. I will connect them to a lot of managers and my colleagues.

He disclosed that the competition will be an annual exercise, calling on other schools to participate in the next edition coming up in February, 2025.

Sponsor of the tournament, Anthony Zubbi, who also spoke to Sports Writers, stressed that schools remains the foundation of football, stressing that “the Secondary School Games is where you can catch them young,”

A former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Enugu state, Hon. Afam Nnaji, who equally spoke to Sports Writers, applauded the organizer, Nnam, for deeming it necessary to give back to the society.

He therefore, called on other footballers, both retired and those still in active service to emulate Nnam, and start thinking in the direction of puting together similar tournaments for the Youths, so as to catch them young.

Nnaji, however, stressed the need for people in different segments of the society to form the habit of always given back to the Society, saying it’s the best way to say thank you.

In attendance were, FIFA intermediaries scouting for top European American and Asian football clubs, as well as Scouts from all the Nigerian youth and national teams such as U- 15, and U- 17 respectively.