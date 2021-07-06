Popular Vehicle Body Repair Outlet, Auto Ease Owner Assassinated In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than two months, a former Judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, was murdered in a cold blood by Unknown armed men in Enugu, the Managing Director of the popular Auto Ease, a vehicle body repair outlet, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke, has been assassinated.

The state police Command which confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen via a statement on Monday, said he was shot and killed Sunday night along his street where he reportedly went to have a hair cut in the company of his 7-year-old child.

The Enugu Police Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP, who issued the statement, said that the deceased was shot severally by his assailants and died later in hospital.

According to him, “the Police got information received on 04/07/2021 at about 8:30 pm, that hoodlums were operating at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“Police Operatives attached to the Layout’s Police Division, immediately raced to the scene.

“On sighting the Operatives, the criminal elements fled, while their male victim, later identified as Ifeanyi Okeke, whom they shot severally, was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was confirmed dead by Doctors on duty.” Ndukwe stated.

“Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, PSC, has ordered the State CID to launch a full-scale investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements in view of bringing them to book.

He has also called on members of the public with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals, to volunteer same at the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s























