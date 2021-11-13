Why I Oppose Buhari – Dele Momodu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dele Momodu, a 2011 presidential candidate and veteran journalist, has opened up on why he opposes President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Momodu, Buhari’s administrative style is horrible; hence his opposition.

In a post on his Facebook, the celebrity journalist accused Buhari of taking Nigeria back to the Stone Age.

Stressing that the president is likeable in person, Momodu, stated that Nigeria is more divided under his administration.

The post reads partly: “My opposition to BUHARI today is nothing personal. He is likable when you meet him but his administrative style is horrible.

“His government has taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age. We have never been this divided. The economy is wobbly while insecurity is at its worst ever in supposed peacetime.”

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine also disclosed that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is the only viable opposition capable of sacking the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Realistically, PDP is the only practical political available within which serious opposition can hope to sack the APC behemoth and send them back to wherever they came from,” he added.























