Portable Mocks Graduates ,Counts Dollars After Italy Show

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) - Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has ridiculed graduates who slammed him for not going to school as he shows off dollars he was sprayed in Italy after his show.

African Examiner writes that Portable had been out of the country for his European tour and he was in Italy recently.

Uploading a video of him counting the money, Portable berated those who shamed him for not going to school.

“After the performance, You no see money, your papa get money? I go buy your papa house, you say I no go school, see money. If you get money enjoy yourself, na God run am.”