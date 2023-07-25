Pregnant Woman, “Seven Others” Die In Ondo Tanker Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pregnant woman and seven others died in a petrol tanker explosion in Ore, capital of Odigbo LGA of Ondo state.

According to available information, the pregnant woman and three children were among those who died in the incident.

Speaking with journalists, Odunlami Ibukun, spokesperson of the Ondo police command, stated that the incident happened on Sunday evening.

The police spokesperson stated that the fuel tanker fell and people rushed to scoop petrol, after which it exploded.

“Yes, the fuel tanker fell, some people went there to scoop fuel, in the process the tanker exploded. 8 people were confirmed dead as at yesterday evening,” Ibukun said.

According to The Cable, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity stated that the explosion was caused by a spark from the phone of one of the persons who went to scoop the fuel.

“We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone,” the witness said.



“Three children died and we counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died.”





