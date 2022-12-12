Atiku To Tinubu: How Did You Inherit Properties If You Are From Poor Background

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu through his aide Phrank Shaibu to come clean on his source of wealth.

In a recent interview with BBC, Tinubu was asked about the source of his wealth and he responded by saying that he inherited a great deal of real estate and made investments like Buffet.

In a statement on Sunday, Shaibu faulted the claim, saying that the former governor told a Lagos house of assembly committee set up to probe his academic records in 1999 that he could not complete secondary school because his family was too poor.

“So how did Tinubu, whose family was too poor to send him to school despite a free education policy at the time, inherit properties from the same family? This is obvious balderdash,” he said.

“Tinubu would do well to stop comparing himself with Warren Buffet whose source of wealth has never been linked to narcotics by US authorities.”

Shaibu said Tinubu is not brave enough to reveal the source of his wealth.

“Bola Tinubu is a man who publicly boasted in Osun State in 2018 that he was richer than Osun. In 2019, he had bullion vans on his premises in Ikoyi and admitted to sharing money with his supporters,” he said.

“When he was challenged by journalists, he said he was not a government contractor. So, what is his source of wealth?

“Nigerians must not be deceived by a man who claims to have transformed a state on the surface but has actually turned it into his personal fiefdom. Tinubu should stop beating about the bush and be man enough to disclose his source of wealth.”