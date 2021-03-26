Presidency Have Run Out Of Ideas — Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed says the presidency has run out of ideas and is only looking for excuses

Baba-Ahmed made this known in an interview with Channel Television

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who was also interviewed, stated that the opposition was using the challenges experienced by the current administration to criticise the presidency

Shehu stated that the recent calls for secession by “charlatans” is sponsored to bully the president to make wrong decisions

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed stated that the manner in which Shehu spoke made him depressed and also thought the presidency had run out of ideas

“Hearing him speak in this manner, I’m more depressed than I was when I came into this studio. This is how the spokesperson of the president will respond, just telling people arrests are being made? We don’t see anybody being arrested. If they are arrested, why are they not being prosecuted? Yes, he’s right, banditry and kidnapping has become an industry,” he said

“This thing has grown into a big industry right under the nose of the president. There’s no way you can deflect attention from this. How do you explain the grown sophistication of the criminals in this country?

“You can only do that by acknowledging the failure of the government to secure its citizens. Listening to Garba, to be honest, I just think that the presidency has run out of ideas

“When they’re confronted with a very serious challenge, they go around looking for all sorts of diversions and excuses. Nigerians don’t want to hear any of this. We want a stop to the kidnappings”

