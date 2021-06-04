W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Friendly Match: Cameroon Beat Nigeria 1-0

Friday, June 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an international friendly played on Friday beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in a match played at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Austria.

Cameroon midfielder Zambo Anguissa find the back of the net in the 37th minute to end the game 1-0.

Nigeria last clashed with Cameroon in the quarterfinals of the 2019 African Cup of Nations with the Eagles winning the encounter 3-2.



The Eagles were without Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Simy Nwankwo, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Kevin Akpoguma.

Their starting line-up included:  Maduka Okoye (Goalkeeper), Troost-Ekong (Captain), Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamiu Collins, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu.

