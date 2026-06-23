Presidency Knocks Obi Over Call for Tinubu’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has criticised former presidential candidate Peter Obi for calling on President Bola Tinubu to resign, describing the demand as “childish” and “anti-democratic.”

Obi had urged Tinubu to step down after citing the resignation announcement of Keir Starmer, who said he would leave office amid public dissatisfaction over economic challenges and unmet campaign promises in the United Kingdom.

Reacting to Obi’s comments, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the comparison between the British and Nigerian political systems was flawed.

According to Onanuga, Nigeria operates a presidential system of government, unlike the parliamentary system in the United Kingdom, where prime ministers can resign or be replaced before the end of their term.

“Peter Obi’s latest comments calling for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation are not only misplaced but also reflect a selective and distorted view of Nigeria’s realities since 2023,” he said.

Onanuga argued that Tinubu still enjoys public support, citing recent victories recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress in elections held in Ekiti State and some senatorial districts.

He said Obi should wait until the 2027 presidential election if he wishes to test public opinion on the administration’s performance.

The presidential spokesman also defended Tinubu’s handling of security challenges, noting that the administration inherited long-standing security problems.

He added that security agencies have continued operations against criminal groups and have recorded successes in rescuing kidnapped victims and tackling insecurity in several parts of the country.

Onanuga further criticised Obi’s record as governor of Anambra State, arguing that he was not in a position to call for the president’s resignation.

He also rejected claims that Nigeria’s economy has worsened under Tinubu, pointing to positive GDP growth, rising foreign reserves, increased oil production, and improved government revenue since the president took office in May 2023.

According to him, Tinubu implemented major economic reforms that previous administrations had avoided.

On the issue of electricity, Onanuga said Obi and his supporters had misrepresented Tinubu’s campaign promises, insisting that the president never guaranteed a 24-hour electricity supply for all Nigerians.

He noted that the administration has signed the Electricity Act, expanded the rollout of prepaid meters, and increased investment in off-grid power projects while working to improve power transmission infrastructure.

While acknowledging the rising cost of living, Onanuga attributed some of the challenges to global economic pressures and tensions in the Middle East.

He described Obi’s call for Tinubu’s resignation as politically motivated rather than a genuine effort to promote accountability.

“Peter Obi’s call for President Tinubu’s resignation is childish and hollow. It is not a call to hold the leader accountable. It is merely a political grandstand and an unworthy distraction,” Onanuga said.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration remains focused on economic reforms, security improvements, and policies aimed at building a more prosperous Nigeria.