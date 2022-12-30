President Buhari Mourns Football Legend, Pele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President, Muhammadu Buhari, has described the late Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, aka Pele, as someone who made a mark humanity will never forget.

This was passed as a tribute to the footballer issued on behalf of all Nigerians on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

African Examiner writes that Pele, 82, died on Thursday from cancer.

In a statement signed by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari mourns soccer legend,’ the president stated that the world will not forget the legacy and contributions of the deceased soccer legend.

Buhari’s said: “May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.

“He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility despite his greatness as a footballer and sportsman.

“He also built bridges across nations, races and even religions. He was a UN Ambassador of goodwill. Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP.”