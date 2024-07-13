President Tinubu Makes Three New Appointments

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Saleh Abubakar as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW).

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement said Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

The President expects diligence and dedication in driving the agency’s mandate of empowering communities to combat land degradation, enhance food security, and build resilience to climate change through sustainable interventions and education, the statement added.

Tinubu Appoints New Co-ordinator For Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuru Ngelale in a statement issued on Saturday said Aekanmbi is a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, and a member of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES).

He holds a Doctorate degree in Environmental Management.

According to the statement, the President anticipates the exercise of competence, dedication, and professionalism in fulfilling the mission of the HYPREP to restore and revitalize communities impacted by hydrocarbon pollution, with a primary focus on Ogoniland in Nigeria.

Tinubu Appoints New Executive Secretary Of National Lottery Trust Fund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement issued on Saturday said Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator, and good governance advocate.

The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure transparency and efficiency in the operations of the agency to actualize the objective of the NLTF as a driver of good causes in Nigeria.

-end-