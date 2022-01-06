Presidential System Of Government Failed Nigeria – Dantata

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaji Aminu Dantata, billionaire businessman, says that the presidential system of government has failed the country.

Dantatta disclosed this when he played host to Northern Elders’ Forum that paid him a condolence visit on the death of Sani Dangote, Alhaji Bashir Tofa and other prominent sons of Kano.

The businessman stated that the elders need to team up with other Nigerians of like mind to bring an end to the challenges facing the country.

Dantata said: “You will agree with me that the Presidential system of government presently in operation has failed the nation.

“What we need now is to adopt the parliamentary system which is less expensive.”

The Northern Elders’ Forum delegation are General Sale Maina, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, President Coalition of Northern Group, Nastura Shariff, Dr Sadiq Gombe, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed, among others.