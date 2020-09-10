FRSC Board Promotes 79 Senior Officers To Deputy Corps Commander

Photo: Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), board has approved the promotion of 79 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) .

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the approval was done during the board meeting on Sept. 4 after due consideration of the report submitted by the establishment committee in respect to the 2019 promotion.

“The promoted officers were W.A Adenekan, N.Z Muhammed, A.M Shehu, O.I Okoroafor, EN Esebonu, JM Fada.

“H.B Abdulrahaman, M.M Kazaure, R.M.Z Abubakar, S.Rabiu, R.O Bamigboye, C. Akachukwu, AD Gofwan, J Abuo, and O Olumatanmi.

“AP Longkam, JK Ifeanacho, S Shehu, J Yaushaka, C Philip, N Salihu, CS Luka, HB Zainu, HS Dalhatu, N Salihu among others,” he said.

Kazeem revealed that three of the promoted officers were to proceed on their three months terminal leave with immediate effect and ensure proper handing over of their offices.

The Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello expressed utmost satisfaction with the level of transparency that heralded the entire process.

Bello urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps.

This, he said, was to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work.

According to him, this is concomitant with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, charged promoted officers to put in their best in the course of their duties, adding that their new ranks called for focus and dedication.

