PRODA Begins Research To Produce Made In Nigeria Battering

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s foremost research Institute, Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, has begun scientific study on Lithium Ion with a view to using it in production of Made in Nigeria Battery .

As part of a measure to actualize the lofty dream, the federal government Institute has sent some Staff to India for training.

Director General of PRODA, Dr. Peter Ogbobe made this known Wednesday when he received in audience the executive Committee members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Correspondent’s Chapel who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The PRODA boss, who conducted the Journalists round various departments of the Institute, said they were researching to produce Lithium Ion battery with their own formula, saying the idea is to reduce importation of battery into Nigeria.

He said Nigeria has enough deposits of granite,stressing that most of the natural resources being used by the Institute were sourced locally.

The DG explained that when the Institute succeeds in producing the battery, they will look for a private invstor to market the product.

According to Ogbobe, who has revived the Institute which was almost going morribund before he assumed office last year, his dream is to restore the lost glory of the establishment.

He said “PRODA is a household name. I have a wonderful management team, and it is our vision to change the narrative in the Institute.

” I want people to know that PRODA exists, our main mandate is research. We are trying to bring transformation into the system” he declared .

Earlier in his remark, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Lawrence Njoku had applauded Ogbobe for embarking on numerous projects in the Institute in a short period of time.

Njoku attributed what he described as serious progress in PRODA to well focussed leadership of the DG, and urged him to keep the flag flying.

” There is a serious progress now in PRODA and it is because of a focussed leadership which you enthroned.You have come to improve productivity. There are indicators that something has started in this Institute .