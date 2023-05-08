PRODA Lauds DG Over Peace, Progress Established Within 9 Months

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governing board of the federal government’s Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu has applauded the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Organization, Engr. Peter Ogbobe for turning the established around within nine months of assumption of duty.

It made the commendation during its first quarter meeting for the year 2023 in Enugu, during which a confidence vote was also passed on Ogbobe by the Board for bringing back relative peace to the Institute.

Members of the Board equally expressed satisfaction with the DG, for his resilience and capacity of turning the Institute around within 9 months of his assumption of duty as the DG/CEO in June 2022.

Chairman of the board and a chieftain of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu , who was overwhelmed by the level of the transformational activities going on in the institute , noted that indeed the progress of any organization lies highly on good leadership.

He stated that they have been able to restore peace and order in the institute having met serious chaos in the institute when they resumed duty as the governing board of the institute on the 14th October, 2021.

Eneukwu said they were happy to meet the whole institute’s atmosphere radiating peace which in turn translated to progress.

The chairman commended the DG and management for all the laudable on-going projects being carried out in the institute.

Some of the projects included the construction of PRODA 1.9km access road, construction and equipping of PRODA auditorium, construction and equipping of PRODA modern ICT center, construction and equipping of PRODA multipurpose hall, construction and equipping of PRODA modern sports facilities among others.

Speaking further, the Chairman noted that the DG has succeeded in bringing back relative peace and progress to the institute and it’s on his way to greater things and restoration of its lost glory.

He however, urged him to step up on innovative research and development to curb youth restiveness, banditry and poverty while contributing to the nations GDP.

The three union chairmen visited the board members and reiterated their commitment to support the DG and board to move the institute forward.

They noted that PRODA remains the only research institute in the south east and should be guarded jealously.

Reacting on behalf of other board members, Dr Egu and Hon. Victor Ebong expressed satisfaction with the DG for all the developmental projects he is carrying out, noting that there’s a total departure of what they met in PRODA when they came in newly.

They described what they met then as a ‘mad house’ because everything seems to be totally wrong in the institute.

The Board members pleaded with the DG not to relent on his selfless services and dedication to duty stressing that this should spur him to do more.

They maintained that the DG has done very well by unifying the three unions which used to be on each other’s throat and reaffirmed that the board members have unity of purpose and are therefore expecting noting less from the staff.