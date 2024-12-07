Proposed Enugu Air, Misplacement Of Priority, Says Ex-Enugu Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 governorship Candidate of the opposition Accord party in Enugu State, Barrister John Nwobodo, has picked holes on the proposed acquisition of four aircrafts and floating of a Commercial Air line to be known as Enugu Air, by the governor Peter Mbah led government, saying it is a misplacement of priority.

“I wouldn’t know why this government is frolicking on elitist projects that are sapping funds that ought to be channelled to wealth creation and the provision of infrastructure.

Reacting to the proposed Enugu airline business by the state government via a statement he made available to newsmen in Enugu Tuesday, Nwobodo said the governor led government should shelve the idea, and venture into people’s oriented projects.

“If I may draw an analogy with the state’s participation in the road transport sector-the Enugu State Transport Company that operates the coal city shuttle, the intracity bus services and intercity services, where are they today. ENTRACO is almost moribund”

“How many of Ndi Enugu will be able to afford air ticket of Enugu Air when launched he asked?

“Today, the private airline operators are doing well. For instance, Air Peace with Akanu Ibiam International Airport as its hub; look at United Nigeria Airlines both of which are owned by Igbo sons.

“These private operators are doing very well that bringing unnecessary competition to the business in the South East will be counterproductive.

“I hereby, categorically advise Governor Peter Mbah administration to shelve the idea of launching Enugu Air for now.

“On the other hand, the House of Assembly should reject estimates relating to purchase of aircraft and other proposed spending on Enugu Air project.

According to Nwobodo, who was also a former Enugu state Chairman of Inter party Advisory Committee IPAC “there are other sectors yearning for attention.

“The energy sector is there. Since Mainpower subdisco took over power distribution in Enugu State, has there been major improvement in power supply? Of course, no.

“The State Government can do well by channelling fund proposed for the Enugu Air into investment in power generation and distribution among other critical interventions in education, health etc.

“Presenting the 2025 budget to the Enugu State House of Assembly last week, Governor Peter Mbah announced plans to acquire 4 new aircraft in the fleet of Enugu Air and stated to the admiration of the Assembly and the audience that the Enugu Air will commence operations in two weeks.

“Interesting as it appears, I would describe it as a misplaced priority. It is a fanciful venture with no direct positive to the citizens.

“Coal City residents are still grappling with the problem of water despite the Governor’s mantra of water in every home in 180 days- a promise that has become illusionary.

“A 500-litre tank of water goes for N12,000 and could be more depending on one’s location.

“I hope the Government yields to this advise” Nwobodo concluded.