(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IngenuiTea, a line of organic tea products, Michelle Watson has said that the next best thing you can put in your body after water is tea.

Watson, an accomplished African American woman entrepreneur, launched IngenuiTea in January this year and the brand has recorded resounding sales.

When her phone kept ringing, she was sure there was a problem. But that buzz buzz buzzing was the sound of validation. This active-duty vet took a leap of faith to open a business during uncertain times. The result? A nearly sold-out launch the very first day she opened her website’s virtual doors.

“Tea is life. The next best thing you can put in your body after water is tea”, she said in statement made available to the media.

The mission of the brand is to provide organically grown, naturally blended, premium teas that help foster a healthier lifestyle, while also giving you focus and a natural energy boost.

Notably IgenuiTea boasts an eclectic blend of delicious and soothing flavors like warm Spiced Pear, joyful Champagne and Berries Cheer, and exotic Riviera Mimosa.

Since the products are organic, they provide focus and a natural energy boost without the debilitating amounts of sugar and caffeine that are found in soda and energy drinks.

In order to become and stay healthy, according to a statement published on the brand’s website, it is important to understand what’s in the things you choose to drink every day.

“Tea has endless health benefits, and we want you to be able to experience everything tea has to offer for yourself”, it further explained.

Watson is the product of world travel. Her great-grandmother Anna was born and raised in Grenada which was a British colony at the time. Before later emigrating to Panama, Anna developed a deep love for English tea. Her legacy and passion for good tea and spices were passed down to her children, their children, and future generations.

The CEO, who grew up in the United States, inherited her great-grandmother’s love of tea and has carried that curiosity for the camellia sinensis plant throughout her travels across the globe.

While she loves serving her country, deep down she always knew she wanted to own a business sharing her love of organic tea with the world.

Providing premium, organic tea at an affordable price is one step in her mission to help customers on their path toward a more balanced and healthier lifestyle.

In addition, she is committed to dedicating 10 percent of profits from IngenuiTea™ Gourmet Tea & Spice Company to supporting organizations focused on food security programs and agricultural efforts headed by women of colour.





