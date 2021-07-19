Provost Warns Students Against Cultism, Exam Malpractices, Other Misconducts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Provost of Federal Cooperative College, FCC, Oji-River, Enugu State, South-East Nigeria, Dr. Owam Obodoagu Tonica, has advised students of the college to shun any form of anti-social practices such as cultism, hooliganism as well as examination malpractice.

He gave the charge during the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the College recently, saying the institutions are known for high standards and not misdemeanor.

The Provost also urged the students of the College, especially the matriculating ones not to indulge in anything that will tarnish the good image of the school.

The school administrator however said that they have created channels for conflict resolution in the College and charged students and staff to avail themselves of such channels to resolve internal crisis.

“You are the future leaders of our dream and as such, you should abhor hooliganism, examination malpractices and disobedience to constituted authority. The College has zero tolerance for cultism as well as other antisocial behaviours.

“As mature, refined and responsible students and citizens of this country, you are expected to exhibit the highest level of decorum in your behaviour, both morally and otherwise.

“Our emphasis here is not only to make you worthy in learning but also in character. As you pass through this College, you are expected to allow the College to also pass through you,” he admonishes.

Reeling out the achievements of his administration, Tonica said they have worked hard to provide facilities such as accommodation, sports and effective teaching and learning.

He urged the students to be of good behaviour and to guard against defacing walls, littering the premises as well as tampering with any of the aesthetic values of the College environment.























