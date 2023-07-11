PSC Appoints New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Borno States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of new Commissioners for Bayelsa and Borno states.

They are; CP. Alausa Hakeem Tolani for Bayelsa State and CP. Yusuf Mohammed Lawal for Borno state.

According to a statement made available to Newsmen Monday by the Head, press and public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the approval was made during the continuation of the PSC 21st Plenary Meeting currently going on at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He said Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police, had charged the new Commissioners to ensure that the vision of Mr. President for an improved national security is accorded the required attention.

Dr. Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command Commissioners to strategize and take over the public space currently being distorted by non-state actors.

He noted that the Commission will continue to create the enabling environment for the Officers to give off their best, adding that the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for our national growth.





