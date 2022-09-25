Forgive Me, My Wife Just Had A Baby, Bayelsa’s ‘Big Boy’ Arrested In Abuja Pleads For Mercy

Forgive Me, My Wife Just Had A Baby, Bayelsa’s ‘Big Boy’ Arrested In Abuja Pleads For MercyLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, September 25th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A suspected kidnapper simply identified as Lyon, has begged for forgiveness as he alleged that his wife was just delivered of a baby boy.
In a video that has since gone viral, Lyon, who was handcuffed claimed that he had only done two kidnapping operations before his arrest.
Crying, he said, “Forgive me, make una forgive me, my wife just born sef, a boy.”
African Examiner gathered that Lyon who is said to be operating in Bayelsa State but nabbed in Abuja, has been allegedly flaunting his wealth online.
