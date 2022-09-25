W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Forgive Me, My Wife Just Had A Baby, Bayelsa’s ‘Big Boy’ Arrested In Abuja Pleads For Mercy

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, September 25th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A suspected kidnapper simply identified as Lyon, has begged for forgiveness as he alleged that his wife was just delivered of a baby boy.

In a video that has since gone viral, Lyon, who was handcuffed claimed that he had only done two kidnapping operations before his arrest.

Crying, he said, “Forgive me, make una forgive me, my wife just born sef, a boy.”



African Examiner gathered that Lyon who is said to be operating in Bayelsa State but nabbed in Abuja, has been allegedly flaunting his wealth online.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=81294

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us