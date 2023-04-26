PSC Approves Appointment, Posting Of 12 State Commands Cps

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC, has approved the appointment of twelve Commissioners of Police to different State Commands in the Country.

They are; Mohammed Usaini Gumel, posted to Kano State Command; Haruna Gabriel Garba; Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command Abuja; Tajudeen A. Abass; Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju; Ogun State Command; Taiwo Jesubiyi; Ondo state Command; and Julius A. Okoro; Benue State Command.

Others are; Romokere Ibiani; Bayelsa state Command; Mohammed Bunu; Yobe State Command; Garba Musa Yusuf; Kaduna state Command; Garba Ahmed; Zamfara state Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Sokoto State Command and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State Command.

The Head, press and public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner Tuesday.

He said: “the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police, called for greater dedication to national duty from the new State Command Commissioners.

“Dr. Arase said the new posting comes with a lot of commitment and innovativeness and demand of them total loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

“He noted that at this national transition period, the new State Command Commissioners must brace up for challenges in the course of their duties.

‘The PSC Chairman said they should quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in their respective states of posting.

According to Ani, the Chairman added that the Commission will monitor their stewardship in their various State Commands and ensure that they do not derail from established rules and regulations.

“He wished them well and promised the Commission’s support at all times.