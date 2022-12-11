Qatar 2022: Morocco Make History With Victory Against Portugal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Morocco became the first African nation to progress to a World Cup semi-final when they ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at Al Thumama stadium on Saturday evening.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at the Qatar World Cup.

The North African side’s supporters populated most of the venue and joyously celebrated their breakthrough moment for their continent on the global stage.

Ronaldo, who came off the bench in the 50th minute to equal the men’s all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches, could not drag his side back into the contest.

The Africans were happy to play on the counter and grabbed the opener just before the break when En-Nesyri headed in from Yahya Attiyat-Allah’s cross.

Morocco striker Walid Cheddira was sent off for a second yellow card in eight minutes of additional time but Portugal could not find the equaliser as their last-four hopes were dashed.

Morocco will next play against the winner of the England vs France fixture in the last four.