Rain Wreaks Havoc,Destroys Electrical Poles, Vehicles In Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A downpour that lasted for over 1 hour, 20 minutes on Sunday, destroyed Several vehicles, electrical poles and wires at Sango-Ota under bridge and Oju-Ore area in Ogun.

Mrs Busolami Tunwase, Lead, Media Relation, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

NAN reports that the heavy rain which started around 11.30 a.m. destroyed several poles and wires around Sango-Ota to Oju-Ore area and its environs.

According to IBEDC, no life was lost but properties, estimated at over N100 million, especially vehicles, were destroyed by the heavy rain.

Tunwase said that IBEDC was aware of the development and had deployed its technical team to the area.

“We are appealing to the public to stay clear of every electrical poles, wires and other electrical installations until we are able to clear everything off the road,” Tunwase said. (NAN)